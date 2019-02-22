Missing 73-year-old man may have been victim of homicide, Sacramento police say

An elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday may have been victim of a homicide, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Risetruth Vang, 73, was reported missing Wednesday from the 2900 block of North Meadows Place in Meadowview, according to a news release from police. Officers began a missing persons investigation, but police said they believed foul play was suspected.
Detectives took over the investigation and are now treating it as a potential homicide investigation, police said, and detectives believe he may be critically injured or dead. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.
Vang is considered at-risk because of his age and medical conditions. He was last seen Monday by neighbors in the 2900 block of North Meadows Place.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Vang is 5-foot-3 inches and weighs 140 pounds. His primary language is Hmong.
The investigation is active, and police said anyone with information about the investigation or Vang’s whereabouts should call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Witnesses can also submit anonymous tips using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
Comments