Sheriff pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash near Fruitridge and Franklin, 4 transported

Four people were transported to a hospital after a vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed into at least one other car in South Sacramento on Friday evening, officials said.
According to Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesman Shaun Hampton, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a white SUV just before 5:20 p.m. Friday near 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.
The vehicle did not stop and a short pursuit followed, ending when the SUV crashed into another vehicle at Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved, according to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade, but it was unclear how many.
The suspect then fled on foot, and a patrol officer pursued and caught him, Hampton said. He was taken into custody.
Four people total were transported to a hospital, including the suspect. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle, Wade said.
The suspect was tentatively identified as a 21-year-old Hispanic male, Hampton said. The suspect was on probation at the time of the crash and had two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
The crash closed the intersection for more than an hour, but roads were reopened about 7 p.m.
