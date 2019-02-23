Police ask for help identifying attempted kidnapping suspect in Willowcreek

Sacramento police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a the person who attempted to kidnap a child in Willowcreek on Thursday.
At about 7:10 a.m. Thursday, a boy was walking in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, police said in a press release. The boy reported that the man drove a van and parked nearby, then left the van approached him. The man grabbed the boy by the arm and attempted to pull him into the van, police said.
The boy was able to run away and was not injured, police said.
The man was described as a male white adult, approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with dark short hair, a dark goatee and a tattoo on his neck. He was described as wearing a black short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots. His was driving an older red minivan with tinted rear windows.
Anyone with information should call the police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
