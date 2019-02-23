Crime - Sacto 911

Shooting in Rancho Cordova leaves two people seriously injured

By Hannah Darden

February 23, 2019 10:23 AM

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova early Saturday morning, according to police, who are now investigating the incident.

The shooting occurred at about 12:45 a.m. in the 10000 block of El Mercado Drive near Mather Field Road, according to a Rancho Cordova police news release. Both men were taken to area hospitals. One is expected to survive, while the other remained in very serious condition, police said.

Detectives from Rancho Cordova police as well as the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department were investigating, the release said.

El Mercado Drive between Mather Field Road and Chettenham Drive was expected to be closed for several hours Saturday morning.

Anyone with information should contact Rancho Cordova police at 916-362-5115. Tips can also be submitted at http://www.ranchocordovapd.com/.

