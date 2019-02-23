Tea Party supporter allegedly assaulted during protest outside ‘Build the Wall’ dinner

A man was placed under citizen’s arrest and issued a citation by the Sacramento Police Department for battery Saturday night amid a protest against a California Tea Party Caucus event downtown.
The caucus held a “Build the Wall Dinner” at Claim Jumper restaurant while the state GOP’s annual convention was underway, prompting nearby protests.
Around 7:39 p.m., a group of “anti-wall protesters” were on the 900 block of 11th Street when a “Republican party supporter” was allegedly assaulted, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said.
The alleged assault did not take place in the view of officers, Chandler said, and the man, identified by police as Clayton Isaeff, was placed under citizen’s arrest by an unidentified person.
Isaeff was later detained by police, issued a citation for battery and released, Chandler said. A Los Angeles Times reporter at the scene captured scenes of protests outside the restaurant, as well as Isaeff’s detainment.
As of 9 p.m., officers were on the scene and continuing to monitor the area, Chandler said.
