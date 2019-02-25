Sacramento 15-year-old among 2 teens killed in Stockton shooting Sunday, school district says

Two teenage boys were shot and killed Sunday in Stockton, police said, and the older of the two was a student at Valley High School in Sacramento, a school district official said.
The victims, ages 14 and 15, were found by responding officers in the 7000 block of Montauban Avenue with gunshot wounds early Sunday, just after midnight, the Stockton Police Department said in a news release. One victim died at the scene, and the other died at an area hospital after succumbing to injuries.
Law enforcement authorities and the coroner’s office have not identified the victims, who are minors. No information regarding a suspect or motive has been established by homicide detectives, police said in Sunday’s news release.
The 15-year-old was a Valley High student, Elk Grove Unified School District spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton confirmed Monday.
“Regretfully, we learned late yesterday that one of the students who perished in yesterday’s shooting incident in Stockton was a Valley High School student,” she said in an emailed statement. “We have notified our staff and will have grief counselors available at the school for any assistance or support students or staff need.”
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.
