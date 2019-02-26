Sacramento caretaker arrested for identity theft, using elderly victims’ credit cards

A Sacramento woman was arrested earlier this month for identity theft and elder abuse against a 92-year-old Roseville woman for whom she was a caretaker, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Charisma Denise Wells, 27, served as a temporary caretaker for the victim beginning in November, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. The victim’s daughter found more than $2,000 in suspicious charges on her mother’s credit card, beginning a few days after Wells started taking care of her and continuing through mid-January, the post said.
Detectives traced the purchases to a shipping address associated with Wells, who was arrested Feb. 6 after a search of her cellphone revealed photos of the victim’s credit card and that of another elderly person from Davis, sheriff’s officials said.
Wells was arrested and booked on charges of elder abuse and identity theft, and has since posted bail.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments