Watch Placer County deputies arrest Sacramento woman in connection with elder abuse, ID theft

February 26, 2019 12:28 PM

Placer County detectives arrest Charisma Denise Wells, 27, of Sacramento in connection with an elder abuse and identity theft case. In early November 2018, Wells was a “fill-in” caretaker for a 92-year old Roseville woman, according to the sheriff.