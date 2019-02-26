Crime - Sacto 911

Car crashes into south Sacramento pawn shop, police say

By Molly Sullivan

February 26, 2019 02:55 PM

Police deal with a car that crashed through a business at a strip mall on Stockton Boulevard on February 26, 2019, in Sacramento, CA.
A vehicle crashed into a south Sacramento pawn shop Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the pawn shop in the 5700 block of Stockton Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m, said Officer Marcus Basquez, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

The caller reported that the driver drove into the pawn shop because there was allegedly someone outside with a gun, but officers did not find a gun and said the claim was unfounded, Basquez said.

Officers are still at the scene. It has not been determined whether the collision was intentional.

