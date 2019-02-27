Man taking photo of shoplifter’s getaway car in Folsom tackled, robbed by driver, police say

A man was tackled and robbed in Folsom on Tuesday while trying to take a photo of a shoplifter fleeing the Safeway on Prairie City Road, according to the Folsom Police Department.
The victim said he saw a woman shoplifting from the store and he tried to take a photo of the license plate on her getaway car, according to a news release from the Folsom PD.
While he was taking the photo, the driver of the vehicle, an adult man, jumped out of the car and chased the victim through the parking lot. The man tackled the victim and stole his wallet, police said.
Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Yamni Plagensclarin of Rescue. Plagensclarin was found in Placerville and arrested for the robbery, police said. He was booked into the Sacramento Main Jail.
In the release, the Folsom Police Department urged caution, and said approaching or following a suspect involved in a crime can be dangerous.
“Please keep your safety in mind first, above all else,” the release said.
