One dead in four-unit south Sacramento apartment fire, officials say

One man died in an apartment fire early Thursday morning in south Sacramento, fire officials said.
Crews responded to reports of a heavy fire presence at a one-story, four-unit apartment building in the 5600 block of 53rd Avenue about 2:30 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said.
Wade said the fire originated in a unit occupied by a man and his stepson, the latter in his late 20s.
The stepson was found by responding crews in a back bedroom and pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m., Wade said. The stepfather was able to escape the unit without injury.
Authorities are investigating the apartment fire and remained on scene as of 7 a.m.
“There was nothing that the stepdad had stated that led anyone to believe that this was more than an accident,” Wade said, while noting the investigation is not complete.
Neighbors and a sheriff’s deputy banged on doors and broke out windows to alert occupants, according to Wade.
The fire caused mostly exterior damage to the three less-involved units. Four people in all were displaced by the fire and assigned temporary housing by the American Red Cross, Wade said.
One elderly woman initially complained of smoke inhalation but declined medical attention, and another person injured their hand breaking out a window, but no one was transported to a hospital, Wade said.
Identification of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office.
