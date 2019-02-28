Five arrested in Woodland with nearly 200 pounds of stolen marijuana, Yolo sheriff says

Five people from Sacramento were arrested near Woodland early Thursday, found with nearly $130,000 worth of stolen processed marijuana, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
Three adults and two 17-year-olds were arrested and booked into jail and a juvenile detention facility after the suspects’ vehicle, filled with cannabis, was stopped west of Woodland just after 3 a.m., the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies had responded to reports of a burglary on the 14000 block of County Road 41A involving a large quantity of marijuana being stolen from a cannabis cultivation site near Rumsey, according to the release.
The suspect vehicle contained 184 pounds of processed marijuana, worth about $129,000, sheriff’s officials said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Chad Hart, 26; Terrell McCall, 20; and Salvador Rodriguez, 31, were all booked into the Yolo County jail. The two minors were not identified by authorities.
All five face charges of grand theft, burglary and conspiracy, deputies said.
Comments