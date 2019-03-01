Woodland man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for 2016 head-on crash

A Woodland man who killed one person when he crossed a double yellow line and caused a head-on traffic collision was convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter Wednesday, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.
According to a press release from the DA, Tyler McLean, now 24, was driving from Woodland to West Sacramento on Old River Road on Oct. 1, 2016. On a straight portion of the road, McLean crossed over the double yellow into the opposing lanes of traffic.
A car carrying two women and children swerved out of the way, but McLean caused a head-on collision with a car driven by 21-year-old Juan Gilberto Bravo of Knights Landing. Bravo died instantly from his injuries, the DA said.
The DA said McLean made various statements about drinking too much beer, taking NyQuil and smoking marijuana prior to the crash. McLean’s urine screen was positive for cocaine and benzodiazepines, the DA said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
“Mr. Bravo was a respected member of the Knights Landing and Robbins communities where he was a soccer coach. Mr. Bravo was a son, brother, fiancé, and friend,” said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig in the release. “Drivers need to be aware of their impaired ability to drive, either from alcohol, drugs, or sleep deprivation. This case shows dangerous decisions have tragic consequences.”
McLean’s sentencing is scheduled for April 23. He faces up to six years in prison.
Comments