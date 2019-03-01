Pedestrian on Highway 50 in Shingle Springs killed in crash, CHP says

A pedestrian was struck and killed by cars on Highway 50 Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Michael Tinonga, 33, of Cameron Park was walking westbound in the eastbound No. 2 lane of Highway 50 just west of Ponderosa Road in Shingle Springs at about 9:30 p.m. He was struck by a Toyota Prius and was thrown into the No. 1 lane, where he was then struck by a Toyota Scion, according to a news release from the Placerville CHP.
Tinonga was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
Eastbound Highway 50 was closed at Cameron Park Drive for an hour and a half Thursday night while the CHP investigated the incident. The incident is still under investigation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments