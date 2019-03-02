Two men were shot Friday night while walking down the street in North Highlands

Two men were found wounded and lying on the ground Friday night in North Highlands after a 911 caller reported just after 9:30 p.m. that they had heard a car horn followed my multiple gunshots, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
The caller said they could see someone lying on the ground while a sedan was backing away down the street, according to a department press release.
Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Santa Fe Way and found two victims on the ground with gunshot wounds. Deputies said the men had been walking down the street when they were shot.
Both victims were transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Metro Fire paramedics, the department said. One man remains in critical condition while the other is said to have non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s department said the suspects, described as three men, were driving a gray Honda Accord.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s department’s website or by calling (916) 874-TIPS.
