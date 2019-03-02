Woodland police asking for help identifying arsonist who struck 15 times in two months

The Woodland Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying an arsonist who’s been involved in 15 separate arson incidents in the city since the beginning of the year.
Four of the incidents involved vehicles either being set on fire or attempted to be set on fire, while the rest have involved trees or shrubs, according to a department Facebook post. Police say the most common target for these fires is palm trees.
The fires have been concentrated in an area bordered from Cottonwood to East streets and Lincoln Avenue to Beamer Street, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding these fires or the person or persons who may have set them to contact the department through its Facebook page or to call the investigations tip line at (530) 661-7851.
