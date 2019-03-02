Two children disappeared on Friday in Humboldt County. Have you seen them?

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two children who went missing on Friday, its Facebook page said.
Leia Carrico, 8, and Caroline Carrico, 5, were last seen outside their home around 2:30 p.m in Benbow, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that the two girls went missing after they walked into the woods near their house.
Deputies were told around 6 p.m. Friday that they had disappeared, and a search was conducted in the area, but the pair were not found, according to Humboldt County’s website.
Caroline is described as 3-foot-6, 40 pounds, with blonde hair with “bright purple streaks” and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. Leia is 4-foot-2, 85 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair as well.
Humboldt County said other agencies are assisting, including the National Guard and the Coast Guard.
Officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area while the search is active. Anyone with information can call the public tip line at 707-441-5000.
