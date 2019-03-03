Naked man arrested after attempting to fight Redding police

A man was arrested by the Redding Police Department Saturday evening after attempting to fight officers while naked and possibly intoxicated.
Dustin William Clemens, 39, of Redding was taken into custody just after 8:48 p.m., when police received calls regarding a naked man fighting with people on Lake Boulevard, according to a news release issued by the police department.
When police arrived, Clemens challenged them to a fight and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant, according to the release.
Officers used batons and pepper spray to detain him and they were “exposed to Clemens’ feces,” police said in the release. One officer was injured and was taken to a hospital.
Clemens was booked into the Shasta County jail on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting arrest and violating his probation after being medically cleared at a hospital, according to the release.
Clemens had a record of illegal firearm possession, domestic violence, vandalism and battery, and was on probation, according to the release.
