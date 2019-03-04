Woman fatally stabbed father of her children in domestic dispute, Sacramento police say

Police arrested a woman on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter Saturday in the Parkway area following a domestic dispute in which she allegedly stabbed the father of her children, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.
Officers responded about 11 p.m. Saturday to the scene at the 5400 block of Wardell Way, where 31-year-old Lagette Johnson allegedly stabbed the victim in the upper torso, according to the release.
The victim, a man in his 30s, succumbed to the stabbing injury and died at the hospital, police said.
Homicide detectives determined that the domestic disturbance broke out between the victim and Johnson, the live-in mother of the man’s three children.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning and booked into the Sacramento County jail on voluntary manslaughter charges. She was being held on $100,000 bail.
The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call 916-808-5471.
Comments