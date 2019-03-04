Crime - Sacto 911

Man arrested in January shooting homicide near 12th and C streets

By Hannah Darden

A man was arrested Monday in the shooting that killed a man Jan. 20 near 12th and C streets in Sacramento, according to police.

Americo Torres, 45, was arrested on homicide charges related to the shooting, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cyle Kemp, 27.

Torres was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges related to homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is ineligible for bail, according to jail records.

