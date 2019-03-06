Three suspects sought in Shingle Springs gun store burglary, sheriff says

Three suspects are sought in connection with the burglary of a gun store early Tuesday morning in Shingle Springs, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.
The three occupants of a pickup truck were caught on camera putting a gun safe and several firearms into the bed of their truck just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.
The victimized shop was a gun store on Durock Road in Shingle Springs, according to the post.
Surveillance video provided by the sheriff’s office is black-and-white, but the vehicle appears to be a 1990s Chevrolet pickup. The suspects are seen wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary, potential suspects or suspect vehicle is urged to call Detective Chris Macres at 530-642-4718 or send a direct message to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.
