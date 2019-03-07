Davis woman convicted of DUIs, auto insurance fraud for filing claim after DUI

A Davis woman was convicted Feb. 21 of of two separate DUIs, filing a fraudulent auto insurance claim and violation of DUI probation, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, Megan Watkins, 48, filed a false insurance claim on June 11 and said she had struck a pole while driving her 2015 Chevy Camaro. She said the front right side of her car sustained damage from the accident.
When her insurer, National General Insurance, asked if she had contacted the Davis Police Department about the accident, she said she had not, according to the release.
Watkins’ insurer reviewed the claim and found the damage was not consistent with striking a pole, the release said. They investigated the claim and found that Watkins had struck another car, fled the collision, and was arrested for DUI on June 7, four days before the claim was made.
National General confronted Watkins about the claim and Watkins admitted that she did not strike a pole, but instead a vehicle, the release said. She also said she had been drinking at a party prior to the crash, and lied in attempt to get her vehicle repaired. The claim was denied, according to the district attorney.
On Jan. 10, while Watkins was still on probation for a 2017 DUI, she entered no-contest pleas to two separate violations of misdemeanor DUI and a felony violation of filing a fraudulent auto insurance claim, the release said.
On Feb. 21, Watkins was sentenced to three years of formal probation and was ordered to serve 275 days in the county jail, attend and successfully complete an outpatient treatment program, and pay a restitution of $1,215 to National General Insurance.
