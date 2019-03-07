Crime - Sacto 911

Petroleum company fined $660,521 after Quincy site contaminated groundwater, town well

By Vincent Moleski

March 07, 2019 02:25 PM

A Reno-based petroleum company was ordered to pay $660,521 after a former bulk fueling site in Quincy contaminated a now-defunct well.
The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board fined a Reno-based petroleum company $660,521 for contaminating the water supply in Quincy.

After being notified in 2007 of leaky petroleum storage tanks at its Allied Washoe site on Crescent Street in Quincy, the company failed to properly clean up the property, causing “chronic harm” to the town’s water supply and negatively impacting its groundwater, a news release issued by the board said.

The leaks contaminated a well once operated by a local water district and a local sewer system, according to the release.

“The failure of Washoe Fuel to comply with the Cleanup and Abatement Order has resulted in a hardship to the town of Quincy by removing one of its supply wells from service,” said Clint Snyder, assistant executive officer for the board, in the release. The well remains out of service.

Washoe Fuel Inc. will have to clean up the site in addition to paying the fine, according to the release.

