Placerville man arrested after leading CHP officers on car chase in stolen vehicle

By Vincent Moleski

March 07, 2019 03:25 PM

Placerville California Highway Patrol
A Placerville man was arrested Thursday after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a car chase in the morning.

Cody Taylor was driving a tan Honda Accord on Missouri Flat Road near Forni Road in Diamond Springs around 9 a.m. when an officer spotted the vehicle, which had been reported stolen Tuesday, according to a news release issued by the CHP.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Accord, but it sped off over the speed limit, ran a red light and crossed over double yellow lines and continued for several miles, according to the release.

Eventually, the Accord pulled over on Motherlode Drive near Greenstone in Kingsville, where Taylor was arrested, according to the release.

Taylor was booked into the El Dorado County jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and felony evasion, according to the release.

