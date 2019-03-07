Sacramento State campus police arrest man after spotting attempted bicycle theft

The Sacramento State Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after witnessing an attempted bicycle theft on campus.
Jonathon Clark was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted theft around 3 a.m. after campus police stopped him near Santa Clara Hall, according to a news release issued by the department.
Officers searched Clark, finding burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in his possession, according to the release.
Clark was found to have an active warrant out for his arrest, and was booked into the Sacramento County jail, according to the release.
