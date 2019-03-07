Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Sacramento State campus police arrest man after spotting attempted bicycle theft

By Vincent Moleski

March 07, 2019 05:20 PM

Jonathon Clark was arrested by the Sacramento State Police Department Wednesday after officers spotted a man attempting to steal a bicycle on campus.
Jonathon Clark was arrested by the Sacramento State Police Department Wednesday after officers spotted a man attempting to steal a bicycle on campus. Sacramento State Police Department
Jonathon Clark was arrested by the Sacramento State Police Department Wednesday after officers spotted a man attempting to steal a bicycle on campus. Sacramento State Police Department

The Sacramento State Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after witnessing an attempted bicycle theft on campus.

Jonathon Clark was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted theft around 3 a.m. after campus police stopped him near Santa Clara Hall, according to a news release issued by the department.

Officers searched Clark, finding burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in his possession, according to the release.

Clark was found to have an active warrant out for his arrest, and was booked into the Sacramento County jail, according to the release.

Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

  Comments  