Roseville PD investigation leads to arrest of Chino police sergeant on suspicion of underage sex

A Roseville Police Department human trafficking investigation culminated in the arrest of a Chino police officer Thursday on suspicion of soliciting prostitution and having sex with a minor.
Sgt. Jason Bemowski was accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl while off duty at a residence in Redlands, according to a news release issued by the Roseville Police Department.
Anthony Harrison, 24, was also arrested on suspicion of pimping and human trafficking and is being held at the South Placer jail on a bail of $1 million, according to Roseville police.
The Chino Police Department is cooperating fully with the investigation, Roseville police said.
“This is a sad day for our department,” Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock said in a prepared statement. “These allegations are very serious, and if they are determined to be true, I want to assure the public and the members of our Department that I will not tolerate this conduct.”
Bemowski was arrested at the Chino Police Department headquarters on Guardian Way around 7:10 a.m. He has served 16 years on the force, according to a news release issued by the department.
Chino Police Department spokeswoman Tamrin Olden said Bemowski is currently on paid administrative leave.
The Roseville Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the case to call 916-774-5000.
