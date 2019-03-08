One dead, one badly injured in south Sacramento motorcycle crash, police say

One person was killed and one was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with another vehicle Thursday evening in the Woodbine neighborhood of south Sacramento, police say.
Officials responded to crash at 24th Street and Wah Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Marcus Basquez said.
One of the motorcycle’s occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, Basquez said.
Basquez could not verify as of Friday morning whether the other vehicle was a car or truck, and could not say whether the deceased occupant was the motorcyclist or passenger.
Police investigated the scene for a few hours, but no arrests were made, Basquez said.
Identification of the deceased will be given by the coroner’s office following notification of family.
