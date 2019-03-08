Two suspects arrested after four armed robberies in one morning, Sacramento police say

A pair of suspects connected to at least five reported armed robberies in the first six days of March have been arrested, Sacramento police said Friday.
Roy Pacheco of Elk Grove and Monica Lopez of Sacramento, both 42, were stopped Wednesday evening and arrested on robbery and related charges, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.
Pacheco and Lopez are suspected of committing four robberies Wednesday morning and one Sunday night, the release said.
Each robbery involved one or both of the suspects entering businesses in the Sacramento area and demanding money while brandishing or pointing a revolver at victims, police said.
In Sunday’s robbery, Pacheco is accused of pistol whipping a victim inside a business in the 1500 block of 21st Street with the revolver and demanding money.
Wednesday’s robberies took place at about 12:13 a.m. on the 2500 block of Broadway; at 1:52 a.m. on the 3500 block of Franklin Boulevard; at 2:34 a.m. on the 7700 block of La Riviera Drive; and at 10:13 a.m. on the 3000 block of Freeport Boulevard.
They were arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road in the suspect vehicle, a silver four-door car, the news release said.
The investigation is a joint effort between Sacramento police and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and remains active.
Anyone with information regarding the crimes is urged to call police dispatch at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for rewards up to $1,000.
