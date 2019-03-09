67-year-old Folsom man faces attempted murder, assault charges after stabbing, police say

A 67-year-old Folsom man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he stabbed someone inside a home in the 7500 block of Folsom Auburn Road.
William Mulock was immediately detained after responding officers found a victim with a single stab wound to his chest at the residence at around 6 a.m., according to a Folsom Police Department Facebook post.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries, police said.
Mulock, who police say knew the victim, was booked into the Sacramento County jail and faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
