A women was found dead in wooded area near American River bike trail

A woman was found dead Saturday in a wooded area along the American River bike trail, police said.
A passerby reported to park rangers before 12:30 p.m. that they had found found a body, said Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew.
The rangers found the woman near the bike path bridge in the 1400 block of Northgate Boulevard, at which point they called police, Matthew said.
Fire personnel declared the woman dead at the scene, Matthew said.
Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called in to take over the investigation due to the suspicious circumstances of the woman’s death, Matthew said.
No other information was available.
