Sacramento man arrested in Auburn, accused of meeting minor for sex, Placer sheriff says

By Michael McGough

March 11, 2019 07:31 AM

A 46-year-old Sacramento man was arrested last Thursday in Auburn after a sheriff’s office investigation determined he was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor.

Alejandro “Alex” Rojas was taken into custody Thursday morning after detectives contacted him, posing as his victim and arranging to meet him in Auburn, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a Facebook post.

At the site of the meeting, Rojas was arrested without incident and booked into Placer County jail, where he remains held in lieu of $570,000 bail, the post said.

Rojas faces six felony charges relating to sex crimes, according to Placer County inmate information available online.

Detectives discovered that Rojas met the actual minor using a dating app, according to Monday’s post.

