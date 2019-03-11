Fair Oaks man sentenced to prison after selling stolen credit card information to FBI agent

A Fair Oaks man was sentenced to four years in prison after buying and then selling stolen credit card information to an FBI source.
Mkrtych “Mike” Robertovic Sargsyan, 55, was taken into custody after an investigation found that he and two other men, Gagik Nersesyan and Oganes Emirzyan, had obtained and sold information from more than 580 credit card accounts according to court documents.
According to court documents, Sargsyan traveled to Southern California three separate times between 2015 and 2016 to purchase electronic storage devices from Emirzyan which contained account information for roughly 200 credit card accounts.
Sargsyan worked with Nersesyan to sell the devices along with the information that was obtained from them. The duo distributed the information to buyers in Southern California and Rancho Cordova, according to court documents.
One of the buyers Sargsyan delivered information to was an FBI source, court documents said.
“Between September 2015 and April 28, 2016, Sargsyan brokered the sale, and facilitated the delivery of three electronic storage devices containing hundreds of stolen credit card numbers,” the document says. “The delivery was ultimately to an FBI source.“
Sargsyan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic at least one unauthorized access device, possession of at least 15 access devices and aggravated identity theft on October 15, 2018.
