Suspect sought in Roseville Galleria thefts and hit-and-run while fleeing, police say

Two suspects were detained Monday and a third is still sought in connection with theft from multiple stores at Roseville’s Westfield Galleria mall, police said.
Authorities tracked the suspects to Roseville’s Cresthaven neighborhood, and after a search involving police K-9s and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, two of the three were located, according to a news release by the Roseville Police Department.
The third suspect is described as a black woman, late teens to early 20s, who was seen wearing jeans, boots and a black leather jacket.
As the three suspects fled from the mall in a vehicle, they committed a hit-and-run, according to the post. No one was injured in the crash.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is advised to call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.
Comments