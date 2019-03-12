Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Suspect sought in Roseville Galleria thefts and hit-and-run while fleeing, police say

By Michael McGough

March 12, 2019 07:32 AM

Shoppers walk the aisles at the Westfield Galleria shopping mall in Roseville in 2012.
Shoppers walk the aisles at the Westfield Galleria shopping mall in Roseville in 2012. Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee
Shoppers walk the aisles at the Westfield Galleria shopping mall in Roseville in 2012. Randall Benton The Sacramento Bee

Two suspects were detained Monday and a third is still sought in connection with theft from multiple stores at Roseville’s Westfield Galleria mall, police said.

Authorities tracked the suspects to Roseville’s Cresthaven neighborhood, and after a search involving police K-9s and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, two of the three were located, according to a news release by the Roseville Police Department.

The third suspect is described as a black woman, late teens to early 20s, who was seen wearing jeans, boots and a black leather jacket.

As the three suspects fled from the mall in a vehicle, they committed a hit-and-run, according to the post. No one was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is advised to call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  