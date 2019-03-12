Three arrested in South Lake Tahoe apartment in connection with kidnapping, child endangerment

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested three people Monday in connection with kidnapping and child endangerment following a previous domestic violence report.
Moises Gomez Casillas, 23, was arrested after officers received a domestic violence call Monday from his 24-year-old girlfriend in a South Lake Tahoe hotel, according to a news release issued by the police department.
The victim told responding officers that Casillas had beat and strangled her several times and destroyed her cell phone after she told him she wanted to break up and wanted money she had lent him returned, according to the release.
Casillas had already left the hotel but the El Dorado County Superior Court authorized an emergency protective order for the victim, according to the release.
On Monday, Casillas is alleged to have kidnapped the victim from Harvey’s Casino, located just over the Nevada state line, and brought her into California, according to the release.
Police SWAT teams, with assistance from county officials, FBI agents and others, entered a studio apartment in the 4100 block of Manzanita Avenue, where Casillas and two others were arrested, according to the release.
Adolfina Martinez, 44, and her daughter, Dulce Antonio, 24, were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession after officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia that was accessible by three children in the apartment, according to the release.
Casillas has been previously arrested for domestic violence, public intoxication and gang affiliation, according to the release.
The El Dorado County Child Protective Services took the children into custody and the victim fled the apartment as officers approached and was received by detectives, according to the release.
