Rancho Cordova house fire sparked by malfunctioning stove, officials say

Three people were displaced by a house fire late Tuesday night in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.
Investigators determined that the fire, which damaged a house on Saturn Drive, was started by a malfunctioning kitchen stove, Metro Fire said in tweets.
Metro Fire noted that the crew dispatched to the Saturn Drive house fire performed “rapidly deployed exposure protection” to help save a second adjacent structure, and that it was the same procedure that was practiced Monday during a training exercise involving the same crew.
The Sacramento Fire Department also assisted in extinguishing Tuesday night’s blaze.
