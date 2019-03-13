Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Rancho Cordova house fire sparked by malfunctioning stove, officials say

By Michael McGough

March 13, 2019 07:44 AM

Scene of Rancho Cordova fire that started from malfunctioning kitchen stove

Three people were displaced by a house fire late night on March 12, 2019, in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento Metro Fire District officials said. Investigators determined that the fire resulted from a malfunctioning kitchen stove.
By
Up Next
Three people were displaced by a house fire late night on March 12, 2019, in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento Metro Fire District officials said. Investigators determined that the fire resulted from a malfunctioning kitchen stove.
By

Three people were displaced by a house fire late Tuesday night in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.

Investigators determined that the fire, which damaged a house on Saturn Drive, was started by a malfunctioning kitchen stove, Metro Fire said in tweets.

Metro Fire noted that the crew dispatched to the Saturn Drive house fire performed “rapidly deployed exposure protection” to help save a second adjacent structure, and that it was the same procedure that was practiced Monday during a training exercise involving the same crew.

The Sacramento Fire Department also assisted in extinguishing Tuesday night’s blaze.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  