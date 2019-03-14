Rev. Al Sharpton coming to Sacramento this weekend for anniversary of Stephon Clark’s death

The Rev. Al Sharpton will return to Sacramento this weekend for the anniversary of Stephon Clark’s death, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

The noted civil rights activist and cable news host will join former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson for a special Oak Park Speaker Series installment at 6 p.m. Monday at the Guild Theater. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and can be purchased at Underground Books at 2814 35th St., online at underground-books.com or by calling 916-737-3333.

It’s unclear whether Sharpton will take part in any other planned events over the weekend such as a remembrance ceremony at Genesis Church or a teen summit.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

I will be part of the #StephonClark Memorial on Monday, March 18 in Sacramento, California. Stephon was an unarmed young man who was shot and killed by police March 18, 2018. pic.twitter.com/FeG819rWLd — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) March 14, 2019

Sharpton previously came to Sacramento for Clark’s funeral, where he eulogized the 22-year-old as Clark’s brother Stevante draped his arms around the reverend. He returned in May and again in November, six months after Clark’s death. Stevante told reporters at last Thursday’s Capitol rally that his family was expecting Sharpton for the anniversary.

Two Sacramento Police Department officers fatally shot Stephon Clark on March 18, 2018, after responding to reports of a young man breaking windows. The officers believed Clark had pointed a gun at them, according to the findings issued by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert on March 2. The item, however, was later determined to be a cellphone. Clark’s death kickstarted a wave of protests and political action that continue to this day.