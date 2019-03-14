Who are California’s death row inmates? A look at those waiting to die in prison

California has the largest death row in the country but after an executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom the state will not be executing inmates in the near future. The moratorium provides a temporary respite for the 737 men and women housed at San Quentin State Prison and the California Central Women’s Facility.
Nationwide, the number of death row executions has fallen significantly in recent years, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Institute. The last time California executed a prisoner was in 2006, although judges are still allowed to send convicted criminals to death row.
Inmates, on average, have spent at least 20 years incarcerated and are about age 53, data shows. Following California’s population pattern, many were convicted in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.
The oldest inmate, David Carpenter, 88, is a convicted serial killer who was sentenced in 1988. The youngest is Francisco Zavala, 24, who was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2013.
