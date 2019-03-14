Shasta County man pleads guilty to identity theft, stealing mail in Northern California

A Shasta County man pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated identity theft after stealing mail throughout Northern California.
William Lee Ashley, 37, of Anderson admitted to breaking into residential mailboxes in the region between December 2017 and March 2018 to steal mail containing bank cards, checks and identification information, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
After collecting the information, Ashley activated and used cards to withdraw money from ATMs in order to make purchases, according to the release.
He also forged and altered stolen checks before depositing them into back accounts he operated, according to the release.
Ashley was arrested in Anderson on March 9, 2018, where he was found to be in possession of stolen mail and a U.S. Postal Service lock, according to the release.
Ashley is scheduled to be sentenced June 13, 2019. He faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
