His nametag says Chris. Placer deputies say he was caught on tape using stolen credit card

Authorities are seeking a man accused of stealing an elderly Auburn resident’s identity and usin their credit cards, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
The suspect is apparently a mechanic named Chris. He was seen in surveillance footage wearing a mechanic’s outfit with a nametag that says “Chris” as well as a gray hoodie while using the stolen credit cards at a business on Florin Road near Highway 99 in Sacramento County.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7800.
