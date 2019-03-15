Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

His nametag says Chris. Placer deputies say he was caught on tape using stolen credit card

By Michael McGough

March 15, 2019 11:24 AM

A suspect sought by Placer County Sheriff’s Office, accused of using a credit card stolen from an elderly Auburn victim.
A suspect sought by Placer County Sheriff’s Office, accused of using a credit card stolen from an elderly Auburn victim. Placer County Sheriff's Office
A suspect sought by Placer County Sheriff’s Office, accused of using a credit card stolen from an elderly Auburn victim. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are seeking a man accused of stealing an elderly Auburn resident’s identity and usin their credit cards, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The suspect is apparently a mechanic named Chris. He was seen in surveillance footage wearing a mechanic’s outfit with a nametag that says “Chris” as well as a gray hoodie while using the stolen credit cards at a business on Florin Road near Highway 99 in Sacramento County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7800.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  