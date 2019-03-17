Two injured in shooting at North Sacramento party

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a party-turned-shooting that left two injured in North Sacramento on Sunday.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue close to 1 a.m., according to department spokesman Marcus Basquez. There they found about 100 teenagers having a party and two people who had been shot.
One person was taken to an area hospital for surgery and is expected to survive, Basquez said, and the other was treated on scene.
Witnesses did not cooperate with officers, he said, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
