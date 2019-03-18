One killed in Arden-Arcade DUI hit-and-run Sunday. Suspect later arrested, CHP says

A man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with a fatal DUI hit-and-run collision reported hours earlier, California Highway Patrol said Monday.
Rene Zaragoza, 27, is being held in Sacramento County jail and faces charges of murder, driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death after allegedly fleeing a collision early Sunday morning at Marconi Avenue and Bell Street, according to CHP incident logs and jail inmate information.
Zaragoza was arrested about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, several hours after the collision, by CHP North Sacramento officers.
Zaragoza is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
A CHP dispatcher confirmed that Sunday’s hit-and-run resulted in a single fatality, but no other information regarding the incident or identity of the deceased was immediately available.
