Elk Grove authorities seek 9-year-old girl missing since Sunday

A 9-year-old girl has reportedly been missing from her Elk Grove home since Sunday afternoon, police said Monday morning.
Phoemela Miranda was last seen about 4:30 p.m. at her home in the 9700 block of Bashkir Court, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release.
When family returned home about two hours later, she was not home, according to the release. She was reportedly upset at the time she went missing due to being grounded, and is considered at-risk due to her age.
Phoemela is described as Asian, 4 feet tall and 80 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray leggings.
Anyone with information regarding Phoemela’s whereabouts is urged to call Elk Grove police dispatch at 916-691-5246.
