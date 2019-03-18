Man dies in the Delta after car crashes down embankment, submerges in river

A man died Saturday after the car he was driving fell down an embankment in the Delta into the Sacramento River, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man was driving a 2006 Nissan Armada northbound on Isleton Road south of Andrus Island Road in the Delta at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the CHP.
A witness stated that the car was “traveling at a high rate of speed” and momentarily went off the road onto the right shoulder, according to the release. The driver over-corrected to the left and lost control of the vehicle.
The car hit a metal fence before falling down the embankment and into the Sacramento River, the CHP said. The car was seen upside down in the river before submerging, and the release said there was no sign of the man after the crash.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
A Sacramento County drowning accident rescue team arrived but “did not have sufficient resources for recovery efforts,” the release said. A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office helicopter arrived to assist, but the rescue teams decided to return the next morning to re-evaluate and attempt recovery, according to the CHP.
On Sunday at about 12:20 p.m., the car was located and the man was discovered inside, the release said.
The man was identified only as a 25-year-old from Antioch.
Comments