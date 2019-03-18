Suspicious man with a gun seen on Berry Creek Elementary campus in Butte County

A man carrying a weapon was seen on surveillance footage at Berry Creek Elementary School in Butte County on Sunday, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance footage from about 3 p.m. Sunday showed a white male, between 15 and 20 years of age, hopping a fence onto the school campus. He was dressed in dark clothing and a large, dark backpack and was carrying what appeared to be a small caliber rifle or pellet gun, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
In the video, the person moved around the campus and appeared to survey the location, according to the release. He spent about 15 minutes on the campus.
School officials saw the footage Monday and immediately called the Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.
Six deputies and a sergeant responded to the school Monday to investigate the incident and “ensure the safety of the students who were then present,” the release said.
Deputies checked the area around the school for additional signs of the suspect and school officials opted to cancel school activities for the rest of Monday, the release said. The school teaches grades K-8.
The Sheriff’s Office will have deputies in the area of the school, while school is in session, until the subject can be identified and located or other security measures can be implemented, according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information or who knows the identity of the person should contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7322.
