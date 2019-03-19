Major crash affecting Florin area traffic, police say

A major vehicle accident at Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road is affecting south Sacramento traffic, police said Tuesday morning.
The Sacramento Police Department tweeted that officers were on the scene of a “major vehicle collision” at the intersection, located just off Highway 99, as of 6:20 a.m.
Drivers were advised to use alternate routes with no estimated time of reopening.
No other details were immediately available.
