‘Heavy police presence’ in Roseville as search warrant is served in assault on officer

Roseville police say there is significant activity near Maidu Regional Park Tuesday morning as the department has served a search warrant related to an assault on an officer Monday night.
The Roseville Police Department served a search warrant at a home off of North Cirby Way just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday following a suspect search Monday night, according to an emailed statement.
“There’s heavy police presence in the area but the scene is safe. There will be traffic impacts in the area so if possible, avoid the area,” Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera said in the statement.
Baquera said the investigation remains active, and the suspect has been identified as Shane Pellandini.
Pellandini is accused of assaulting a police officer following a minor traffic collision in the South Cirby neighborhood about 8:19 p.m. Monday.
K-9 units with Roseville, Rocklin and Citrus Heights police departments searched for the suspect for about three hours Monday night before breaking down the full perimeter.
The involved officer suffered minor injuries.
