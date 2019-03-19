Man arrested after Colfax home broken into, nearby residence catches fire

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday morning after a Colfax home was broken into and a nearby residence caught fire.
Jose Juan Rocha III, 25, was arrested on suspicion of arson, burglary and vandalism, according to a news release issued by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 10 a.m., deputies received calls regarding a break-in on Plutes Way and a structure fire on Hillhaven Drive, according to the release.
The Plutes Way homeowner told law enforcement that a man had broken in and entered her home through a back window and came face-to-face with her before she fled, according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that a fire was started inside the home.
The structure fire on Hillhaven Drive has been deemed suspicious and investigators are looking to determine if it is related, according to the release.
Rocha was arrested without incident and booked into the Auburn Main Jail on a bail of $245,000, according to the release.
