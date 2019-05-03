Gunmen guilty in Fruitridge shooting that felled two brothers

Men suspected of gunning down Murti brothers arraigned in Sacramento At Sacramento Superior Court Hieu Hoang, 20, and Richard Jefferson Saterfield, 21, each were arraigned on suspicion of two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of brothers Daniel Robert Murti, 19, and Sergio Murti, 15.​ Family and friends of th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At Sacramento Superior Court Hieu Hoang, 20, and Richard Jefferson Saterfield, 21, each were arraigned on suspicion of two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of brothers Daniel Robert Murti, 19, and Sergio Murti, 15.​ Family and friends of th

Sacramento jurors needed little time Thursday to convict the men who gunned down two teenage brothers in the parking lot of a Fruitridge Road strip mall.

Hieu Van Hoang, 22, and Richard Jefferson Saterfield, 23, each were found guilty of murder in the May 2017 slayings along with special circumstances of using a firearm and killing multiple victims at the trial before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Helena Gweon.

The trial took 10 days. The verdict came back in four hours. Hoang and Saterfield face decades in prison. Sentencing before Gweon is set for June 7.

The pair targeted Daniel Murti, 19, and his younger brother, 15-year-old Sergio Murti as the siblings walked across the parking lot in the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road blocks from their Nina Way home.

Jurors at trial watched security camera footage inside a market and cafe where Hoang, Saterfield and a third person waited for the Murti brothers.

At noon on the recording, the men later identified as Hoang and Saterfield, each armed with .40-caliber handguns, bolted from the market’s front door and opened fire before climbing into a sport utility vehicle to make their getaway.

Their freedom was brief. Hoang was arrested a day after the May 11, 2017 shooting. Saterfield surrendered to authorities May 13, 2017, two days after killing the brothers.

Hoang and Saterfield remain held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail awaiting sentencing.