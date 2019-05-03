Police searching for suspect after East Sacramento hit-and-run leaves cyclist injured

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for a suspect after a late-April hit-and-run left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision at the intersection of T Street and Alhambra Boulevard at around 2:03 a.m. April 28, according to a news release from the department. When they arrived, they found a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with “serious injuries,” the release said. Sacramento Police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said the bicyclist survived the injuries.

After conducting an investigation and speaking with witnesses, officers believe the vehicle, most likely a Nissan, fled the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the collision or the owner of the vehicle is encouraged to call the department at 916-808-5471.