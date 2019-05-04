Man arrested after Grass Valley woman found dead in Oregon motel room, police say

A man has been arrested after a former Nevada County woman was found dead in a southern Oregon motel room following what authorities called a “violent disturbance.”

Medford, Oregon, police discovered the body of Sierra Bree Clemens, 23, of Grass Valley along with evidence of a “violent disturbance” at the Tiki Lodge on Friday morning. Police ruled Clemens’ death a homicide, according to the Mail Tribune in Medford. Clemens was a 2014 graduate of Forest Charter School and attended Sierra College.

Officers responding to the disturbance forced their way into a room after no one answered the door at 4:38 a.m., the Mail Tribune reported, and they heard someone leaving through the bathroom window, Medford police Lt. Mike Budreau told the newspaper.

A police dog then found the man, identified as Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger, hiding in a dumpster nearby, Budreau said. The man was bitten by the dog.

Police described the 33-year-old man as a transient. Graham-Yaeger is being held at the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Budreau said the police do not believe there are other suspects, and have ruled out domestic violence as a factor in the case. Budreau told the Mail Tribune that police found no evidence two were in a relationship.

An autopsy for Clemens is planned in the coming days, authorities said.